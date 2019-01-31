Peel Hunt Reiterates Restricted Rating for Low & Bonar (LWB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their restricted rating on shares of Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Low & Bonar in a research report on Monday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price for the company.

LON:LWB opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Low & Bonar has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.

