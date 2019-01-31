Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.58 ($5.87).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 328.80 ($4.30) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

In related news, insider Peter Bamford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,580.16). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 12,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,989.76 ($52,253.70).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.