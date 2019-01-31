Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morses Club (MCL)

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Thursday. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.25 ($2.11).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.