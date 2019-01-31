Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. FIG Partners currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,282.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

