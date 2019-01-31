Peak Resorts (SKIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Shares of Peak Resorts stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.92. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 million. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peak Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.