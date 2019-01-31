PAWS Fund (PAWS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,589.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $88,704.00 and $3,589.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00013644 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.01863635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00179484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00200899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 672,007 coins and its circulating supply is 187,280 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

