Pasinex Resources (PSE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Pasinex Resources Ltd (CNSX:PSE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

About Pasinex Resources (CNSX:PSE)

Pasinex Resources Limited (Pasinex) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The principal activity for Pasinex is the Horzum AS joint venture (JV) with Akmetal AS. The Company’s focus within this Horzum AS JV is the Pinargozu zinc mine and exploration in Adana province, southern Turkey.

