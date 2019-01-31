Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,622.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,875,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $142.32 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

