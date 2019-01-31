Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,368,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group raised Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NYSE SYK opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,845,078. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/parsec-financial-management-inc-has-10-92-million-holdings-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.