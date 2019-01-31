Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

