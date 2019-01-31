Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

NYSE PH traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 1,254,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $207.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 383,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 372,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,175,000 after purchasing an additional 333,898 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

