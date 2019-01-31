Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $410.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.50 million and the highest is $413.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $366.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,921,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $46,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,031,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

