Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $230,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 47,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 348,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $6.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 267,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,504,865.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,467,605 shares of company stock worth $8,859,663.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/park-avenue-securities-llc-has-230000-position-in-western-asset-high-income-fund-ii-inc-hix.html.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.