Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen N. David purchased 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $364,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.22. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/paragon-capital-management-ltd-raises-holdings-in-cno-financial-group-inc-cno.html.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.