Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,374.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $83.28 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

