Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

