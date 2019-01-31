Pacific City Financial Corporation’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 5th (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial’s (NYSE:PCB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 5th. Pacific City Financial had issued 2,385,000 shares in its public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $47,700,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Pacific City Financial has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

