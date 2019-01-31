PACCAR (PCAR) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.84. 3,925,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,509,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PACCAR (PCAR) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/paccar-pcar-trading-5-8-higher-following-strong-earnings.html.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.