Oyster Shell (SHL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Oyster Shell has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oyster Shell token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Oyster Shell has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oyster Shell alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01864216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00179021 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00200880 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Oyster Shell Profile

Oyster Shell launched on April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6 . The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oyster Shell is oysterprotocol.com . Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol

Oyster Shell Token Trading

Oyster Shell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Shell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oyster Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oyster Shell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.