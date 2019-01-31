Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $231,242.00 and approximately $198,214.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.10664136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027046 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,091,438 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

