Oppenheimer Raises HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target to $150.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.95.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

