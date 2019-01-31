Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Raytheon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RTN opened at $171.46 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.
RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.18.
Raytheon Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
