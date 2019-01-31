Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Raytheon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE:RTN opened at $171.46 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-9-53-million-position-in-raytheon-rtn.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.