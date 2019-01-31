Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

