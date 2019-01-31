Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Corning stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

