Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 886,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 839,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $157.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

