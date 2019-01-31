Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 84.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,429 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 36.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,291,000 after purchasing an additional 611,370 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $81,867,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 612.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 453,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.46.

In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

