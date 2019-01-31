Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 4.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $176,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,722,000 after purchasing an additional 670,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8,774.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,446,000 after purchasing an additional 981,688 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 862,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,357,000 after buying an additional 336,383 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,146.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 352,447 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 541.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 295,388 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-goldman-sachs-treasuryaccess-0-1-year-etf-gbil.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.