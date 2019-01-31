Oppenheimer Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $224.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $14.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $184.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

