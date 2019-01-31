Open Trading Network Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $70,206.00 and $221.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.01864015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00179251 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00201008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029231 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.