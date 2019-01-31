Opal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a total market cap of $110,126.00 and $9.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,151,231 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

