Ooma (OOMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, William Blair raised Ooma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 6,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,683. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $157,219.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $75,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,751.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,064 shares of company stock worth $317,544. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 43.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 375,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ooma by 19.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

