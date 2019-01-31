OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OMF opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $299,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares in the company, valued at $92,552,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950. 43.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,296 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

