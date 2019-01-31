Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Omnicell stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $390,793.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,369 shares of company stock worth $1,975,744 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

