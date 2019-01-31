Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Holdings Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Old Republic International worth $37,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,701 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $28,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,150,000 after acquiring an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,698,000 after acquiring an additional 694,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.04. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

