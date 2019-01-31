OBXcoin Price Up 0% This Week (OBX)

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, OBXcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. OBXcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OBXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.01852475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00177879 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00200084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029323 BTC.

OBXcoin Profile

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin . The official website for OBXcoin is obxcoin.io

Buying and Selling OBXcoin

OBXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

