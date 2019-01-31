Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) will post sales of $278.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. Oaktree Capital Group reported sales of $327.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Capital Group.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $497,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,192,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,546,846 shares of company stock worth $43,786,015.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAK. FMR LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,571,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 194,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.