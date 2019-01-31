NxStage Medical (NXTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NxStage Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and acute kidney failure. “

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NxStage Medical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NXTM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,210. NxStage Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 0.07.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NxStage Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,151,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 801,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 427,745 shares in the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,853,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $7,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NxStage Medical (NXTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.