nVent Electric (NVT) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.511-544.289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.78 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 2,695,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “nVent Electric (NVT) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/nvent-electric-nvt-releases-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.