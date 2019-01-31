Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 461,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,695. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

