Nucor (NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Nucor has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

