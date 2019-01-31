Novartis AG (NVS) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after buying an additional 229,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,347,000 after buying an additional 110,563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,345,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,925,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Novartis by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,515,000 after buying an additional 741,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

