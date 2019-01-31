Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/northwest-investment-counselors-llc-acquires-1464-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.