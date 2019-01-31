Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Holdings Increased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

