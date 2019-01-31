Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $41.90.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/northern-technologies-international-co-ntic-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-on-february-22nd.html.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.