North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 146,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,300 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

