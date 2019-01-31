North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,580,000 after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5,768.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THS opened at $57.33 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/north-star-asset-management-inc-has-1-37-million-position-in-treehouse-foods-inc-ths.html.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.