North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $365,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $341,375 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

