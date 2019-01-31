North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $166.82 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

