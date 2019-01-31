Nimiq Exchange Token Price Up 52.4% Over Last Week (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $760,934.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq Exchange Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00914325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001993 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded 125.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.