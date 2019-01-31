Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Nielsen worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,309,000 after purchasing an additional 523,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nielsen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

NLSN stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

